4,000-Year-Old "Fire Altar" Unearthed in Peru

News June 2, 2025

Aerial photo of Era de Pando, Peru
Peruvian Ministry of Culture
Archaeologist excavating inside a stone-ringed fire altar, Era de Pando, Peru
Fire altar, Era de Pando, Peru

ERA DE PANDO, PERU—The Kansas City Star reports that Peruvian authorities made a stunning new discovery at the site of Era de Pando in the Supe Valley. The region was home to the Caral culture, which is often considered the oldest city-building civilization in the Americas. Previous excavations at Era de Pando have unearthed four large and four small pyramid complexes, and at least 40 other buildings, including houses and temples, that date back at least 4,000 years. While working near one of the largest pyramids, archaeologists recently uncovered the ruins of a structure known as a “fire altar.” The circular feature, which measures 22 feet across, is attached to a rectangular courtyard that is accessed by a staircase descending from a ceremonial hall. Fire altars are often found within close proximity to pyramids or the residences of high-ranking officials. During private ceremonies, political, social, or religious leaders would gather to perform sacred rituals where they burned offerings that often included beads, quartz fragments, mollusks, and other seafood. To read more about Caral urban design, go to "Around the World: Peru."

