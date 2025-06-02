LUXOR, EGYPT—Three new tombs of senior ancient Egyptian statesmen were recently unearthed on Luxor’s West Bank, according to an Ahram Online report. The discoveries were made at the New Kingdom necropolis of Dra Abu el-Nagra and have provided new insights into the lives of officials who worked in the upper echelon of Egyptian government. Archaeologists learned the men’s names and titles from inscriptions written on the walls of the burial chambers. One tomb belonged to a man named Amun-em-Ipet, who worked at a temple or estate dedicated to the god Amun during the Ramesside period (ca. 1295–1070 b.c.). The other two date to the 18th Dynasty (ca. 1550–1295 b.c.). One contained the burial of a man named Baki, who was a granary supervisor, while the other, an individual called Es, had earned multiple titles including supervisor of the Temple of Amun, mayor of the northern oases, and scribe. Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said that the newly discovered burial chambers were windows into the lives, roles, and beliefs of key figures in ancient Egyptian society. To read about the grave of another high-level Egyptian official uncovered at the site, go to "Afterlife of a Dignitary."
Tombs of Three Ancient Egyptian Officials Found in Luxor
News June 2, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022
Canyon of the Ancestors
(Blaundus Excavation Archive)
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022
The Treasurer's Tomb
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities/Cairo University)
Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021
Mummy Cache
Saqqara, Egypt
(Courtesy Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020
Guardian Feline
(EIMAWA Egyptian-Italian Missione at West Aswan - Università degli Studi di Milano)
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Byzantine BoomtownEmil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority