JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

3,000-Year-Old Maya Urban Center Identified in Guatemala

News June 3, 2025

Digital reconstruction of Maya complex discovered near Uaxactún, Guatemala
Uaxactun Archaeological Project/Guatemala's Ministry of Culture and Sports
SHARE:
Maya stone ancestor sculpture at the site of Los Abuelos, Petén, Guatemala
Maya sculpture at the site of Los Abuelos, Petén, Guatemala

UAXACTÚN, GUATEMALA—CNN Science reports that an international team of archaeologists discovered a nearly 3,000-year-old Maya city in Guatemala’s Petén region, around 13 miles northeast of the famous site of Uaxactún. The urban complex is actually spread across six miles and three sites: Los Abuelos, Petnal, and Cambrayal. Dating to between 800 and 500 b.c., these sites form one of the oldest and most prominent Maya ceremonial centers ever found. Los Abuelos, which means “grandparents” in Spanish, takes its name from a pair of human-like sculptures uncovered at the site that are believed to be associated with ancestor worship rituals. In Petnal, archaeologists identified a 108-foot-tall pyramid adorned with painted murals, while at Cambrayal they located a palace containing a sophisticated network of canals. Guatemala’s Ministry of Culture and Sports stated that the sites form a previously unknown urban triangle that is not only a testament to the greatness of the Maya but is also leading to a new understanding of early Maya history. To read about murals found in Guatemala's western highlands that depict performances combining both Indigenous and colonial traditions, go to "Dancing Days of the Maya."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Unmasking a Maya Dynasty

Petén, Guatemala

Read Article
Photos by Rubén Salgado Escudero

Features January/February 2025

Dancing Days of the Maya

In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

Read Article
Photograph by R. Słaboński

Artifacts January/February 2024

Maya Ceramic Whistles

Read Article
(Courtesy Daniela Triadan, Ceibal-Petexbatun Archaeological Project)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

Earliest Maya Calendar Date

San Bartolo, Guatemala

Read Article
(Digital image overlaid with illustration by Heather Hurst)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority