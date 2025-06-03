KHIRBAT BE’ER SHEMA, ISRAEL—One of the most spectacular Byzantine mosaics ever discovered in Israel was finally revealed to the public for the first time, according to a statement released by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The so-called Be’er Shema (Birsama) mosaic was first uncovered three decades ago near Khirbat Be’er Shema in the western Negev, but spent years undergoing intensive conservation and preservation work. “Over the ensuing years since its discovery, the mosaic floor’s state of conservation deteriorated,” said IAA’s Ami Shahar. “Upon completion of our expert team’s intensive efforts, the results enable the public to view and appreciate a spectacular 1,600-year-old work of art.” The colorful flooring contains 55 richly decorated medallions depicting mythological characters, exotic animals, hunting motifs, and scenes from everyday life. The mosaic was found in the ruins of a Byzantine monastery that also specialized in wine production. It was part of a flourishing settlement that was located along the ancient Nabataean-Roman spice trail through the desert, an important route for travelers and traders. To read about excavations of an ancient city outside the Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, go to "Byzantine Boomtown."

Hunting scene in the Birsama mosaic