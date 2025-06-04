JOIN TODAY
Coptic Structure with Wall Paintings Found in Egypt

News June 4, 2025

Amphoras
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
Coptic text
Coptic text

ASSIUT, EGYPT—The Egyptian Gazette reports that an archaeological mission working in Manqabad near Assiut unearthed the remains of a unique Coptic-period building. The walls of the two-story mudbrick structure, which dates to the sixth or seventh century a.d., were covered with remarkable murals. One room was painted with a series of eyes that were centered around a single human face. Researchers believe that this design symbolizes spiritual insight, wisdom, and inner vision, which were key themes of Coptic religious life. Another fresco bears the image of a bearded man holding a small child, likely representing Saint Joseph and an infant Jesus Christ. Other notable finds at the site include a variety of ceramics, some which contain Coptic lettering, a stone frieze decorated with the images of a lion and a deer, and a tombstone inscribed with the name and date of death of a venerated local saint. Egyptian authorities hailed the new discovery as an important addition to the understanding of Coptic and early Christian art and architecture in Upper Egypt. To read about a prayer written on a Coptic papyrus unearthed in Lower Egypt, go to "Divine Invitation."     
 

