ASSIUT, EGYPT—The Egyptian Gazette reports that an archaeological mission working in Manqabad near Assiut unearthed the remains of a unique Coptic-period building. The walls of the two-story mudbrick structure, which dates to the sixth or seventh century a.d., were covered with remarkable murals. One room was painted with a series of eyes that were centered around a single human face. Researchers believe that this design symbolizes spiritual insight, wisdom, and inner vision, which were key themes of Coptic religious life. Another fresco bears the image of a bearded man holding a small child, likely representing Saint Joseph and an infant Jesus Christ. Other notable finds at the site include a variety of ceramics, some which contain Coptic lettering, a stone frieze decorated with the images of a lion and a deer, and a tombstone inscribed with the name and date of death of a venerated local saint. Egyptian authorities hailed the new discovery as an important addition to the understanding of Coptic and early Christian art and architecture in Upper Egypt. To read about a prayer written on a Coptic papyrus unearthed in Lower Egypt, go to "Divine Invitation."
Coptic Structure with Wall Paintings Found in Egypt
News June 4, 2025
ASSIUT, EGYPT—The Egyptian Gazette reports that an archaeological mission working in Manqabad near Assiut unearthed the remains of a unique Coptic-period building. The walls of the two-story mudbrick structure, which dates to the sixth or seventh century a.d., were covered with remarkable murals. One room was painted with a series of eyes that were centered around a single human face. Researchers believe that this design symbolizes spiritual insight, wisdom, and inner vision, which were key themes of Coptic religious life. Another fresco bears the image of a bearded man holding a small child, likely representing Saint Joseph and an infant Jesus Christ. Other notable finds at the site include a variety of ceramics, some which contain Coptic lettering, a stone frieze decorated with the images of a lion and a deer, and a tombstone inscribed with the name and date of death of a venerated local saint. Egyptian authorities hailed the new discovery as an important addition to the understanding of Coptic and early Christian art and architecture in Upper Egypt. To read about a prayer written on a Coptic papyrus unearthed in Lower Egypt, go to "Divine Invitation."
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2018
Divine Invitation
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
Poisonous Picnic
Africa
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the Fat
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Pharaoh's Fate
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Byzantine BoomtownEmil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Lay of the LandCourtesy Médard Thiry