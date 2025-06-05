JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

First Intact Roman Pot Found in Ireland

News June 5, 2025

Intact Roman pot (at right) in excavation pit, Drumanagh, Ireland
Fingal County Council
SHARE:
Intact Roman pot (at right) in excavation pit, Drumanagh, Ireland
Intact Roman pot (at right) in excavation pit, Drumanagh, Ireland

DRUMANAGH, IRELAND—Last year, Irish archaeologists working at a fort on the Drumanagh promontory north of Dublin uncovered a 2,000-year-old charred fig, the oldest evidence of the exotic Mediterranean fruit ever found on the island. RTE Ireland reports that they recently made another remarkable discovery—an intact Roman pot. Although the Roman Empire’s boundaries enveloped much of Europe, they never reached Ireland. That did not mean, however, that Roman influence and goods did not land on the Emerald Isle. Previous archaeological work at Drumanagh has demonstrated that although there was not a settlement located there, people with a Roman background or with Roman trading contacts frequented the site. Excavated artifacts include glass beads, gaming pieces, and a bone comb, but the intact Roman vessel was the first of its kind ever recovered in Ireland. “We’re breathless with the sheer excitement of it all,” said archaeologist Christine Baker. “We have found five or six different types of Roman artifacts here, including the neck of an amphora, but nobody has ever seen a pot like this before in Ireland.” To read more about the charred fig from Drumanagh, go to "A Passion for Fruit: Ancient Comfort Food."

Recommended Articles

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Ancient Comfort Food

Drumanagh, Ireland

Read Article
Courtesy Fingal County Council

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

An Irish Idol

Read Article
(John Channing)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Largest Viking DNA Study

Northern Europe and Greenland

Read Article
(Dorset County Council/Oxford Archaeology)

Features March/April 2020

Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle

A tiny Irish island holds the secrets of an unknown royal way of life

Read Article
(EUNAN SWEENEY/ Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority