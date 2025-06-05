VALENCIA, SPAIN—Over the past several years, investigation within the Cova Dones cave system in Valencia has shown it to be one of the most intriguing archaeological sites in western Europe. Not only does it contain the largest collection of Paleolithic artworks on the Iberian Peninsula’s Mediterranean coast, some of which date back 24,000 years, it also housed a Roman sanctuary deep within its hollows. According to the Greek Reporter, recent research has revealed more than 100 speleofacts, or stalagmite formations that have been intentionally moved, broken, or modified by humans to create carefully arranged structures. Cova Dones is the cave site with the second highest number of significant speleofacts in the world, surpassed only by France's Saint-Marcel Cave. Experts are still unsure of the exact purpose of this behavior and whether these formations were symbolic or functional. They speculate the cave structures may have been used for shelter, social gatherings, or religious rituals. Some of the speleofacts display evidence of calcite buildup, indicating that they are exceptionally old. Ongoing research aims to determine their precise age and function. To read about another discovery within Cova Dones, go to "Paleo Palette."
Stalagmites in Spanish Cave Display Evidence of Extensive Human Modification
News June 5, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016
Evolve and Catch Fire
(Copyright MUPANTQUAT Murcian Association for the Study of Palaeoanthropology and the Quaternary)
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender Imbalance
Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Nightcap for the Ages
Juan Manuel Román/University of Cordoba
Artifacts March/April 2024
Mesolithic Baskets
(Courtesy Francisco Martínez-Sevilla)
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Byzantine BoomtownEmil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority