SUFFOLK, ENGLAND—Oxford Cotswold Archaeology (OCA) is currently conducting one of the largest projects ever undertaken in the east of England at a site known as Sizewell C. According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the team recently unearthed hundreds of earthen pits, a discovery which has provided new clues—and posed some questions—about daily life in Neolithic Britain. The mysterious pits are around 6,000 years old and range in size from shallow craters measuring three feet in diameter to large cavities 10 feet across and six feet deep. Analysis of pottery fragments revealed that almost all of the partial vessels found at the site once held milk or other dairy products, indicating that cattle farming was a significant part of Neolithic life in the area. Cultural material found within the pits suggests that they might have been used as simple rubbish dumps, but researchers warn the situation is a bit more complicated than that. One theory is that they were associated with houses, and when the community moved on and eventually abandoned their settlement, they dug holes in their floors, filled them with items, and performed rituals to “close” down their former homes. OCA archaeologist Alex Davies believes this may have been a way for communities to mark their presence on the landscape. “It would keep something about yourself and your community locked to that place, even once you’ve gone,” he said. For more on Neolithic Britain, go to "Stonehenge's New Neighbor."
Earthen Pits Expose Clues About Life in Neolithic Britain
News June 9, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
The Strawberry Cure
Northern France and England
Minneapolis Institute of Art/The Minnich Collection, The Ethel Morrison Van Derlip Fund, 1966
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne
© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Hero Worship
English Heritage
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ancient British Massacre
Schulting et al. Antiquity (2024)
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Artifacts May/June 2025
Etruscan Carved Gemstone© The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Byzantine BoomtownEmil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority