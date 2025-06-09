JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Lidar Survey Reveals Intensive Farming by Ancestral Native Americans

News June 9, 2025

Raised agricultural beds at the Sixty Islands archaeological site along the Menominee River in Michigan
Photo by Madeleine McLeester
SHARE:
Lidar images showing burial mounds and building foundations
Lidar data showing (left to right): a dance ring; a historic building foundation; a 19th-century logging camp; looted burial mounds; remains of unknown burial mounds; and a burial mound

SIXTY ISLANDS, MICHIGAN—A new lidar survey of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula revealed evidence of extensive farming by Native Americans that has stunned archaeologists, according to a statement released by Dartmouth College. The region’s climate and short growing season has traditionally made it a difficult area for farming. However, researchers studying the Sixty Islands archaeological site near the Menominee River detected a huge network of raised garden beds spread across 330 acres, where the ancestors of the Menominee Tribe used to grow crops such as corn, beans, and squash. Radiocarbon dating of charcoal uncovered during preliminary excavations indicates that the agricultural system was used between a.d. 1000 and 1600. Archaeologists were particularly surprised by the results because it was previously thought that during this period the region was only home to small communities. But this type of project seemingly would have necessitated a larger, more organized settlement. “When you look at the scale of farming, this would require the kind of labor organization that is typically associated with a much larger, state-level hierarchical society," said Dartmouth archaeologist Madeleine McLeester. “Yet, everything we know about this area suggests smaller egalitarian societies lived in this region but in fact, this may have been a rather large settlement.” The team believes that as much as 60 percent of the site still remains hidden. To read about a campsite in southwest Michigan that may be the earliest evidence of human occupation in the Great Lakes region, go to "Around the World: Michigan."

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2021

Italian Master Builders

A 3,500-year-old ritual pool reflects a little-known culture’s agrarian prowess

Read Article
(Ministero della Cultura)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2019

You Say What You Eat

Read Article
(Courtesy David Frayer, University of Kansas)

Letter From the Philippines May/June 2018

One Grain at a Time

Archaeologists uncover evidence suggesting rice terraces helped the Ifugao resist Spanish colonization

Read Article
(Jon Arnold Images Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Artifacts July/August 2025

Maya Ceramic Figurine

Read Article
Courtesy Ken Seligson

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY