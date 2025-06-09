Oval brooch

SENJA ISLAND, NORWAY—When metal detectorists searching a field on northern Norway's Senja Island discovered two ancient metal brooches and human rib bones, they notified the authorities. Science Norway reports that an archaeological team from the Arctic University Museum of Norway was sent to investigate the site and learned that the two small pieces of jewelry belonged to an elaborate Viking Age burial dating to between a.d. 900 and 950. Given the presence of the oval brooches and other items such as spindle whorls and weaving tools that are typically only associated with women, experts believe the grave belongs to a high-ranking Viking noblewoman. She had been laid to rest in an 18-foot boat that was subsequently buried. This type of ship burial was reserved for only one or two individuals per generation. “We believe the woman buried here held significant status locally, and perhaps even across the region,” said archaeologist Anja Roth Niemi. “She wasn't at the very top of the social ladder, but she was clearly an important figure.” The woman was even buried with her beloved dog carefully placed by her feet. To read about the richly equipped grave of a Viking woman in eastern Sweden, go to "Viking Warrioress."