AUXERRE, FRANCE—During excavation of a gravel pit on the shores of the Yonne River in 1966, workers uncovered the foundations of a Roman villa just south of the Roman town of Autessiodurum (present-day Auxerre). The 7,500-square-foot structure contained around 10 rooms and was inhabited from the first through fourth century a.d. This discovery would prove to just be the tip of the iceberg, however. According to La Brüjula Verde, renewed archaeological work conducted at the site six decades later by the French National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP) has revealed a sprawling 43,000-square-foot estate that is among the largest villas ever recorded in Roman Gaul. At its center was a large ornamental garden featuring a pool and a fountain. This was surrounded by porticoed walkways that connected the mansion’s main rooms. The property also boasted its own bath complex. French authorities believe the estate was not a simple country villa, but a massive agricultural complex owned and managed by a family belonging to the political and social elite of Autessiodurum. To read about excavations of another Roman site in France, go to "Gaul's University Town."
Enormous Roman Villa Unearthed in France
News June 10, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Gallic Steeds
François Goulin, Inrap
Features November/December 2021
Gaul's University Town
New excavations have revealed the wealth and prestige of an ancient center of learning
(Digital image by Heather Hurst)
Artifacts July/August 2020
Roman Canteen
(Valois, INRAP)
Off the Grid November/December 2016
Basin of Sucellus, France
(Courtesy Musées gallo-romains, Saint-Romain-en-Gal, © Patrick Ageneau)
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Artifacts May/June 2025
Etruscan Carved Gemstone© The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY