JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Norman-Era Defensive Tower Unearthed in English Town

News June 11, 2025

Barbican, Chichester, England
Chichester & District Archaeology Society
SHARE:

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND—Last year, excavations in Chichester’s Priory Park revealed a masonry causeway and bridge that would have once led to the city’s Norman-era motte and bailey castle. According to a statement released by the Chichester District Council (CDC), renewed archaeological work at the site has continued to illuminate this period in the city’s history. A team recently uncovered the foundations of a stone tower, or barbican, that was built to help defend the Norman castle. It was previously thought that the castle was built solely from timber. The recent discoveries have shown that it was actually a much more substantial structure than previously thought, one built to reinforce the power of a feudal lord. Researchers are still wondering who exactly ordered the construction of such a robust castle, but they suspect it was either the Earl of Arundel in the mid-twelfth century or perhaps even King Henry II (reigned 1154–1189). “It's been a very exciting conclusion,” CDC archaeologist James Kenny said. “These sorts of archaeological discoveries do not happen often in a lifetime, and it's certainly the finest piece of medieval architecture that I've ever excavated." To read about an immense fortress built after the Norman invasion in 1066, go to "Letter from England: Inside the Anarchy."

Barbican, Chichester, England
Barbican, Chichester, England

Recommended Articles

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

The Strawberry Cure

Northern France and England

Read Article
Minneapolis Institute of Art/The Minnich Collection, The Ethel Morrison Van Derlip Fund, 1966

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

The King's Throne

Read Article
© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

Hero Worship

Read Article
English Heritage

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Ancient British Massacre

Read Article
Schulting et al. Antiquity (2024)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority