CHICHESTER, ENGLAND—Last year, excavations in Chichester’s Priory Park revealed a masonry causeway and bridge that would have once led to the city’s Norman-era motte and bailey castle. According to a statement released by the Chichester District Council (CDC), renewed archaeological work at the site has continued to illuminate this period in the city’s history. A team recently uncovered the foundations of a stone tower, or barbican, that was built to help defend the Norman castle. It was previously thought that the castle was built solely from timber. The recent discoveries have shown that it was actually a much more substantial structure than previously thought, one built to reinforce the power of a feudal lord. Researchers are still wondering who exactly ordered the construction of such a robust castle, but they suspect it was either the Earl of Arundel in the mid-twelfth century or perhaps even King Henry II (reigned 1154–1189). “It's been a very exciting conclusion,” CDC archaeologist James Kenny said. “These sorts of archaeological discoveries do not happen often in a lifetime, and it's certainly the finest piece of medieval architecture that I've ever excavated." To read about an immense fortress built after the Norman invasion in 1066, go to "Letter from England: Inside the Anarchy."

