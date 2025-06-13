JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Did Cretan Winemakers Scam Their Roman Customers?

News June 13, 2025

SHARE:

DUBLIN, IRELAND—A recent investigation by University College Dublin archaeologist Conor Trainor posits that ceramic beehives found at the site of Knossos may be evidence that merchants on the island of Crete sold counterfeit products to their Roman clientele, The Conversation reports. Crete specialized in the production of a particular raisin wine sometimes known as passum. Drying out grapes before fermentation and making wine from raisins produces a sweeter vintage that was popular across the ancient Mediterranean world, especially with the Romans. However, this process requires time and patience, two things that Roman consumers may not have had. Trainor believes that there may have been a duplicitous reason behind the presence of beehives found at a wine-producing site in Knossos. To keep up with demand, winemakers may have been mixing honey with their wine to artificially sweeten it, a much swifter and less expensive option than having to wait months for grapes to dry out. Given the large volume of empty Cretan wine amphoras found in Rome, however, this did not seem to spoil the city’s thirst for the island specialty. To read about more archaeological finds on the island, go to "Cretan Antiquing."     
 

Recommended Articles

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Imperial Garden Showdown

Read Article
Italian Ministry of Culture

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

The Empire's Genome

Rome and environs, Italy

Read Article
Forum, Rome, Italy
AdobeStock/ Kavalenkava

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Black Magic Seeds

Read Article

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY