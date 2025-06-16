SAINT-TROPEZ, FRANCE—During recent exercises by the French navy aimed at monitoring the country's underwater resources, a crew detected an abnormally large feature on the seafloor near Saint-Tropez. “The sonar detected something quite big, so we went back with the device's camera, then again with an underwater robot to snap high-quality images,” said Arnaud Schaumasse, head of the French Ministry of Culture’s underwater archaeology department. The AFP reports that an investigative marine team subsequently located the site of a well-preserved shipwreck, dubbed “Camarat 4,” lying 1.5 miles beneath the surface—the deepest wreck ever recorded in French waters. Researchers believe the wreck's remnants belong to an ill-fated sixteenth-century merchant ship that had set sail from northern Italy and went down off the southern coast of France. Around 200 jugs, 100 plates, six cannons, and two cauldrons were spotted among the vessel’s cargo. Some of the jugs contained the monogram “IHS,” the first three letters of the Greek name for Jesus, and were painted with floral and geometric patterns. This led archaeologists to conclude that the ship originated from the Italian region of Liguria. To read about the luxurious cargo recovered from a seventeenth-century Dutch shipwreck, go to "An Elegant Enigma."
Marine Archaeologists Locate Deepest Shipwreck Recorded in French Waters
News June 16, 2025
SAINT-TROPEZ, FRANCE—During recent exercises by the French navy aimed at monitoring the country's underwater resources, a crew detected an abnormally large feature on the seafloor near Saint-Tropez. “The sonar detected something quite big, so we went back with the device's camera, then again with an underwater robot to snap high-quality images,” said Arnaud Schaumasse, head of the French Ministry of Culture’s underwater archaeology department. The AFP reports that an investigative marine team subsequently located the site of a well-preserved shipwreck, dubbed “Camarat 4,” lying 1.5 miles beneath the surface—the deepest wreck ever recorded in French waters. Researchers believe the wreck's remnants belong to an ill-fated sixteenth-century merchant ship that had set sail from northern Italy and went down off the southern coast of France. Around 200 jugs, 100 plates, six cannons, and two cauldrons were spotted among the vessel’s cargo. Some of the jugs contained the monogram “IHS,” the first three letters of the Greek name for Jesus, and were painted with floral and geometric patterns. This led archaeologists to conclude that the ship originated from the Italian region of Liguria. To read about the luxurious cargo recovered from a seventeenth-century Dutch shipwreck, go to "An Elegant Enigma."
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Shackleton's Last Try
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023
Sunken Cargo
Features July/August 2023
An Elegant Enigma
The luxurious possessions of a seventeenth-century woman continue to intrigue researchers a decade after they were retrieved from a shipwreck
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Artifacts May/June 2025
Etruscan Carved Gemstone© The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY