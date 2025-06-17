JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

4,000 Years of Human History Uncovered in Croatian Cave

News June 17, 2025

Archaeological team inside Crno Jezero Cave, Croatia
Dubrovnik Museums
SHARE:
Vessels in situ, Crno Jezero Cave, Croatia
Vessels in situ, Crno Jezero Cave, Croatia

CRNO JEZERO CAVE, CROATIA—The Dubrovnik Times reports that an archaeological team from the Dubrovnik Museums recently uncovered 4,000 years of human occupation in the Crno Jezero (“Black Lake”) Cave. The 780-foot-long cavern snakes its way 300 feet underground near the village of Ponikve on the Pelješac peninsula. The excavations highlighted the different ways that local peoples used the cave from the Bronze Age to the Middle Ages. During the second millennium b.c., the cave was mostly used for temporary or seasonal housing, especially during periods of conflict or inclement weather. From the ninth to the sixth century b.c., the space was transformed into a burial ground. Archaeologists learned that it was most intensely used during the last few centuries b.c., when Illyrian communities established a sacred sanctuary at the site. Excavations unearthed miniature ceramic vessels of Greek or local origin that were left as votive offerings during religious ceremonies. Archaeologists also found luxury Greek wine vessels such as amphoras and cups that were not used in everyday Illyrian life but served as symbols of status associated with unknown wine-based rituals. Human skeletal fragments uncovered deep within the cave date to the thirteenth century a.d. and mark the site’s final phase of use, although researchers are not yet sure whether they were intentionally buried there or represent the remains of individuals who were accidentally trapped in the narrow hollows and died. To read about early evidence for cheese production that was uncovered on Croatia's Dalmatian coast, go to "When Things Got Cheesy."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2022

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Read Article
(Edmund Simons, Royal Agricultural University)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020

Z Marks the Spot

Read Article
(Graeme Barker)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2020

Shock of the Old

Read Article
(Courtesy Ratno Sardi)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020

Maya Subterranean World

Chichen Itza, Mexico

Read Article

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY