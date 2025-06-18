WAWA, CANADA—For the past seven years, archaeologist Ryan Primrose, director of the Ontario Centre for Archaeological Education, has studied mysterious symbols carved into the bedrock deep in an Ontario forest. The rock, which features 255 strange markings as well as the image of a boat, was unlike anything that had ever been found before in the region. CBC reports that he has finally solved the riddle with help from Swedish researcher Henrik Williams. The pair determined that the bizarre symbols were actually Nordic runes that spell out a 1611 version of The Lord’s Prayer in Swedish. Their research revealed that during the nineteenth century, Canada’s Hudson Bay Company sometimes hired Swedish workers to man wilderness trading posts, including the Michipicoten post, which was not too far from where the carvings were discovered. It is likely that the site was used for Swedish religious gatherings, but the researchers still don’t know exactly why someone would have created the time-consuming and labor-intensive inscription. “Anybody has to start wondering 'Why on Earth did they carve it here and why did they choose that text?' And there's no answers,” said Primrose. “But mysteries, they do tend to attract people and this one will certainly do that.” To read more about Ontario's archaeological heritage, go to "Mussel Mass in Lake Ontario."
Mystery of Strange Canadian Rock Carvings Solved
News June 18, 2025
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
Grim Evidence from the Arctic
King William Island, Canada
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024
Medical Malfeasance
Features March/April 2022
Paradise Lost
Archaeologists in Nova Scotia are uncovering evidence of thriving seventeenth-century French colonists and their brutal expulsion
Top 10 Discoveries of 2021 January/February 2022
When the Vikings Crossed the Atlantic
Newfoundland, Canada
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Artifacts May/June 2025
Etruscan Carved Gemstone© The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY