JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Researcher Pieces Together Wall Plaster Fragments from Roman London

News June 20, 2025

MOLA specialist Han Li reconstructing Roman wall plaster excavated in Southwark
© MOLA
SHARE:
Plaster painted with depictions of lyres
Plaster painted with depictions of lyres

LONDON, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that Museum of London Archaeology Senior Building Material Specialist Han Li has painstakingly reassembled thousands of pieces of 1,800-year-old painted wall plaster recovered in 2021 from a development site in Southwark along the Thames. The fragments, which had been dumped into a pit in antiquity, once adorned some 20 walls of a high-status Roman building that was demolished sometime before a.d. 200. "It's one of the biggest—if not the biggest—assemblages of Roman wall plaster and paintings we've ever found in Roman London," Li said. He found that the structure's walls were decorated with images of lyres, candelabras, flowers, white cranes, and even depictions of plants that would have grown in the area. The pink lower panels of one wall section were stippled with black specks to imitate marble. An ancient artist etched into one plaster fragment the Latin word FECIT, which means "has made this," though unfortunately the painter's name is not preserved.

Reconstruction of plaster wall decoration painted to imitate porphyry and marble
Reconstruction of plaster wall decoration, with the lower pink panels painted to imitate marble

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019

Provincial Pen Pal

Read Article
(©️ MOLA)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2016 January/February 2017

London’s Earliest Writing

London, England

Read Article
(Courtesy © MOLA)

Artifacts January/February 2014

Limestone Eagle

Read Article
(Matthew Helmer)

London 2012 July/August 2012

The Romans: Lost and Found

Roman evidence

Read Article
(Courtesy The Museum of London and Pre-Construct Archaeology)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY