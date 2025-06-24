TELL AL-FARAUN, EGYPT—According to a Colombia One report, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced that British archaeologists from the University of Manchester made a slew of new discoveries in the Nile’s eastern Delta. The team is working at the lost ancient city of Imet, which lies beneath the site of Tell al-Faraun, also known as Tell Nebesha, northeast of Cairo. Imet was an important residential center and a hub of trade and agriculture at the crossroads of key commercial routes. Excavations revealed tower-shaped, multilevel houses dating to the fourth century b.c. that were designed to accommodate large families or groups of workers. Archaeologists also uncovered parts of a temple dedicated to the cobra goddess Wadjet. Among the remarkable artifacts recovered were green faience ushabti figurines, a stone stela depicting the god Horus flanked by two crocodiles, and a bronze sistrum—a musical instrument associated with the goddess Hathor that was used during sacred rituals. To read about Egyptians' method for measuring the Nile's annual flood, go to "The Ancient Promise of Water: The Limits of the Nile."
New Discoveries at the Egyptian City of Imet
News June 24, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Miners' Misfortune
Bérangère Redon/French Archaeological Mission at the Eastern Desert, Antiquity Publications Ltd.
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
Poisonous Picnic
Africa
Courtesy Susanne Renner
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the Fat
SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Pharaoh's Fate
© Zahi Hawass
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Artifacts May/June 2025
Etruscan Carved Gemstone© The Trustees of the British Museum
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Byzantine BoomtownEmil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority