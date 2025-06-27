JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Christian Community Reinhabited Abandoned City of Amarna

News June 27, 2025

Exterior of northern tombs, Amarna, Egypt
Wikimedia Commons
SHARE:

AMARNA, EGYPT—The city of Amarna was built by the pharaoh Akhenaten in 1370 b.c. to be the new capital of Egypt. His decision to move the royal court from Thebes and impose worship of a single deity, the sun god Aten, is one of the most controversial episodes in Egyptian history. When Akhenaten’s son Tutankhamun reversed his father’s polices, it was thought that the site of Amarna was abandoned forever. According to a La Brújula Verde report, however, new evidence suggests that parts of the site were reinhabited by Christian populations in the fifth and sixth century a.d. Rather than reoccupy the ruins of houses and temples, a community of monks converted caves and rock-cut tombs at the site into dwellings, churches, and monasteries. Excavations also revealed fragments of pottery that originated in places as far away as Tunisia and Syria, indicating that this Christian enclave did not live in isolation, but maintained trade contacts with other regions. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Minia Journal of Tourism and Hospitality Research. To read about a tomb at Amarna that some scholars believe could have been the resting place of Akhenaten's wife, go to "Lost Tombs: Nefertiti, Great Royal Wife and Queen of Egypt."

Recommended Articles

The World of Egyptian Demons May/June 2022

Cobra Ka

Read Article

Features March/April 2019

Egypt's Eternal City

Once the most sacred site on the Nile, Heliopolis was all but forgotten until archaeologists returned to save it from disappearing forever

Read Article
(Courtesy Dietrich Raue and Aiman Ashmawy/The Heliopolis Project)

Lost Tombs July/August 2013

Nefertiti, Great Royal Wife and Queen of Egypt

Ruled ca. 1348-1330 b.c.

Read Article
(bpk, Berlin/ Aegyptisches Museum, Staatliche Museen, Berlin, Germany / Art Resource, NY)

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty September/October 2022

A Foreign Affair

Read Article
(Scala/Art Resource, NY)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Artifacts May/June 2025

    Etruscan Carved Gemstone

    Read Article
    © The Trustees of the British Museum

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY