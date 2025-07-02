LAKE TITICACA, PERU—The switch to agricultural rather than hunter-gatherer-based societies is one of the most pivotal moments in the history of humankind. Archaeologists have long thought that this transition may have been influenced by hardships, as communities began relying more heavily on domesticated crops due to increasing population and diminished wild resources. However, according to a statement released by the Public Library of Science, new evidence from Peru's Altiplano region suggests that this was not the case there. Researchers recently examined the diets of 16 individuals buried at the sites of Kaillachuro and Jiskairumoko between 5,000 and 3,000 years ago, during the transitional period from foraging to farming. By analyzing isotopic signatures, the team determined that the diets of the inhabitants consisted of about 84 percent plant material, with a smaller proportion made up of meat from large mammals. This remained consistent over thousands of years, in both earlier foraging and later farming communities, seemingly dispelling myths that the eventual switch to agriculture was driven by necessity and crisis. “Our findings demonstrate, instead, that in the Altiplano, it was a process marked by stability and food sufficiency sustained for thousands of years,” said researcher Luisa Hinostroza. “These results constitute crucial evidence revealing the capacity of Andean societies to efficiently manage their resources and maintain long-term stability.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS ONE. To read about how hunter-gatherers thrived for 13,000 years in the southern reaches of South America, go to "Letter from Patagonia: Surviving a Windswept Land."
Ancient Andeans' Shift to Agriculture Wasn't Fueled by Need
News July 2, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid July/August 2025
Vichama, Peru
Lisa Trever
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Under the Skin
© Michael Pittman
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Nazca Ghost Glyphs
The Yamagata University Institute of Nasca
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Origins of Peruvian Religion
Ucupe Cultural Landscape Archaeological Project
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Artifacts July/August 2025
Maya Ceramic FigurineCourtesy Ken Seligson
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Bound for HeavenYoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Saints AliveBerlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein