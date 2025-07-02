JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Network of Walled Oases Identified in Arabian Desert

News July 2, 2025

Khaybar Oasis, Saudi Arabia
© AFALULA-RCU-CNRS, 2024
SHARE:

DUMAT AL-JANDAL, SAUDI ARABIA—New research in northwest Saudi Arabia has identified the existence of a network of previously unknown fortified enclosures, La Brújula Verde reports. Known as Walled Oasis Complexes, these settlements consisted of large defensive walls encircling desert oases that helped shelter and protect crops, water sources, and herds of goats and sheep. Relying on satellite imagery and ground reconnaissance, the study located four previously unknown complexes at Dumat al-Jandal, Hait, Huwayyit, and Khaybar dating back thousands of years. The discovery changes the perception of Arabia as a desert dominated by Bedouins and demonstrates that there were complex sedentary societies as many as 5,000 years ago. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about large stone complexes scattered throughout northwest Saudi Arabia's deserts, go to "Around the World: Saudi Arabia."

Khaybar Oasis, Saudi Arabia
Khaybar Oasis, Saudi Arabia

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Nabataeans Abroad

Read Article
Michele Stefanile

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021 January/February 2022

Oldest Animal Art

Northern Saudi Arabia

Read Article
(Courtesy Guillaume Charloux, French National Center for Scientific Research)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2018

Hot Property

Read Article
(Google Earth)

Artifacts July/August 2025

Maya Ceramic Figurine

Read Article
Courtesy Ken Seligson

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Soldiers of Ill Fortune

    Read Article
    Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection