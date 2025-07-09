PEÑICO, PERU—Reuters reports that Peruvian authorities announced the discovery of a major lost ancient city in the country’s Barranca province. The site of Peñico was founded high in the Andes mountains between 1800 and 1500 b.c. following the collapse of the nearby Caral culture, which is often considered the oldest civilization in the Americas. The site features a monumental central plaza with a large circular structure and walls bearing relief sculptures and depictions of pututus, or conch shell trumpets. Over the past several years, archaeologists have uncovered 18 buildings that include residential complexes and ceremonial temples. Among the objects they recovered within the structures were human and animal figurines, ceremonial objects, and necklaces made from beads and seashells. The researchers believe that the site once served as a major trading hub between communities of the Pacific coast and cultures in the Andes Mountains or Amazon River Basin. “They were situated in a strategic location for trade, for exchange with societies from the coast, the highlands and the jungle,” said Ruth Shady Solís, director of the Caral Archaeological Zone. To read about a Caral site on the northern coast, go to "Off the Grid: Vichama, Peru."
3,500-Year-Old City Located in Peruvian Andes
News July 9, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July 1, 2011
Listening to the Gods of Ancient Peru
The ruins of the Chavìn de Huántar temple complex in the northern Andes were once the spiritual center of a culture whose influence was felt throughout the coastal valleys of most of modern-day Peru.
Off the Grid July/August 2025
Vichama, Peru
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Under the Skin
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Nazca Ghost Glyphs
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Artifacts July/August 2025
Maya Ceramic FigurineCourtesy Ken Seligson
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Bound for HeavenYoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Saints AliveBerlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein