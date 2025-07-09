JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Scotland's Largest Early Neolithic Timber Hall Unearthed

News July 9, 2025

Excavation of Neolithic hall, Carnoustie, Scotland
GUARD Archaeology
SHARE:
Different views of a Neolithic polished ax from Carnoustie
Different views of a Neolithic polished ax from Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND—Scottish archaeologists recently unearthed the largest ancient timber building ever found in the country, reports The Herald Scotland. The discovery was made by a team from GUARD Archaeology working at a construction site for the local high school’s new soccer fields. The monumental 115-foot-long hall dates to around 4000 b.c., making it 1,000 years older than Stonehenge. Its design features wattle-and-daub walls, huge roof beams, and an interior space divided by postholes and narrow channels. Researchers believe that it was built by one of the earliest groups of farmers to colonize today’s Scottish territory. It may have been used for sacred ceremonies, as they found stone artifacts such as axes ritually buried within its walls. Unlike other Neolithic timber halls found in Scotland, this was not a standalone structure. A second building measuring 65 feet long was also uncovered nearby. Excavations within this smaller hall revealed a large hearth with charred cereal grains and hazelnut shells, suggesting it served a domestic function. “The availability of hazelnuts in autumn is a strong indicator that that season was an important one for meeting, feasting and celebrating,” said archaeologist Beverley Ballin Smith. “The Carnoustie timber halls may have been a focal point, their significance great enough to attract people from a much wider area.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Archaeology Reports Online. To read about a Viking hall unearthed on the Scottish island of Rousay, go to "Skoal!"

Recommended Articles

Off the Grid July/August 2022

Jarlshof, Shetland, Scotland

Read Article
(Courtesy Stephen Dockrill)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019

Worlds Apart

Read Article
(Courtesy Fraser Sturt)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2018

Spheres of Influence

Read Article
(Courtesy National Museums Scotland)

Features January/February 2013

Neolithic Europe's Remote Heart

One thousand years of spirituality, innovation, and social development emerge from a ceremonial center on the Scottish archipelago of Orkney

Read Article
Adam Stanford/Aerial Cam

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein