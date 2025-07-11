SCLADINA CAVE, BELGIUM—Evidence continues to mount that Neanderthals were a much more intelligent species than scientists originally suspected. Popular Science reports that archaeologists uncovered a remarkable, multifunctional tool from Belgium's Scladina Cave. The utensil was fashioned from the tibia of an extinct cave lion 130,000 years ago and had four different functional components. Researchers believe that it may have originally been created for use in tasks such as chiseling, but as some of the points wore down, they were reshaped and repurposed for other jobs, such as sharpening and retouching flints. According to the report, the team stated that “the intentional transformation of lion bones into functional tools highlights Neanderthals’ cognitive skills, adaptability, and capacity for resource utilization beyond their immediate survival needs.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Scientific Reports. For more, go to "Neanderthal Tool Time."
Ingenious Neanderthal Bone Tool Found in Belgian Cave
News July 11, 2025
SCLADINA CAVE, BELGIUM—Evidence continues to mount that Neanderthals were a much more intelligent species than scientists originally suspected. Popular Science reports that archaeologists uncovered a remarkable, multifunctional tool from Belgium's Scladina Cave. The utensil was fashioned from the tibia of an extinct cave lion 130,000 years ago and had four different functional components. Researchers believe that it may have originally been created for use in tasks such as chiseling, but as some of the points wore down, they were reshaped and repurposed for other jobs, such as sharpening and retouching flints. According to the report, the team stated that “the intentional transformation of lion bones into functional tools highlights Neanderthals’ cognitive skills, adaptability, and capacity for resource utilization beyond their immediate survival needs.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Scientific Reports. For more, go to "Neanderthal Tool Time."
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021
Neanderthal Hearing
Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021
Neanderthal Genome
Vindija Cave, Croatia, 2010
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020
Painful Past
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2020
Twisted Neanderthal Tech
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Artifacts July/August 2025
Maya Ceramic FigurineCourtesy Ken Seligson
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Bound for HeavenYoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority
-
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Saints AliveBerlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein