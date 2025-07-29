JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Shifting Sands Reveal Ancient Hawaiian Petroglyphs

News July 29, 2025

Detail of petroglyphs carved into sandstone at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's Pililaau Army Recreation Center, Waianae, Hawaii
Nathan Wilkes
SHARE:

WAIANAE, HAWAII—AP News reports that ocean swells and shifting coastal sands exposed ancient Hawaiian petroglyphs on a beach in Oahu. The carvings were first seen almost a decade ago near a U.S. Army base in Waianae, an hour outside Honolulu, but were quickly swallowed back up again by the sand. Although sections of the artwork have occasionally become visible, said U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii archaeologist Laura Gilda, this is the first time the entire panel has been exposed. The scene consists of 26 petroglyphs—18 of which depict anthropomorphic stick figures—carved across a 115-foot stretch of sandstone. Experts believe that they appear to tell a ceremonial story, and that the largest figure, which is shown with one arm raised and the other lowered, may represent the rising and setting sun. The petroglyphs may have been created 600 years ago, just a few centuries after the first Hawaiians likely arrived from Polynesia. To read about the previous period in July 2016 during which some of these petroglyphs were visible, go to "Shifting Sands."

Petroglyphs carved into sandstone at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's Pililaau Army Recreation Center, Waianae, Hawaii
Petroglyphs carved into sandstone at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's Pililaau Army Recreation Center, Waianae, Hawaii

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016

Shifting Sands

Read Article
(Courtesy Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources)

Off the Grid September/October 2023

The Hawaiian Fishing Village of Lapakahi

Read Article
(Douglas Peebles Photography/Alamy Stock Photo)

December 7, 1941 January/February 2017

The Battleships

USS Arizona and USS Utah

Read Article
(Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives)

December 7, 1941 January/February 2017

The Seaplane

PBY-5 Catalina

Read Article
(Official U.S. Navy Photograph, Naval History and Heritage Command)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein