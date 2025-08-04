JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Phoenicians Recycled Broken Pottery to Create Special Hydraulic Plaster

News August 4, 2025

SHARE:

TELL EL-BURAK, LEBANON—Phoenician builders invented a type of waterproof plaster long before the Romans popularized it, according to the Greek Reporter. Archaeologists working at the site of Tell el-Burak in southern Lebanon recently uncovered a winemaking facility dating to between 725 and 600 b.c., the oldest known complex of its kind in the region. The structure features a large grape treading basin linked to a fermentation vat capable of holding about 1,188 gallons. Analysis of the basin’s surface indicated that it was coated in a special plaster that was mixed with crushed fragments of pottery, likely broken amphoras. The ceramic inclusions chemically reacted with the lime binder to create a pozzolanic material that was capable of setting and hardening even in wet conditions. “The presence of ceramic aggregates wasn’t just about recycling waste—it was a technological choice to produce water-resistant, durable plaster,” said University of Tübingen archaeologist Silvia Amicone. The new research has forced archaeologists to reevaluate the sophistication of Phoenician engineers and to redate the origins of hydraulic plaster technology, which was largely considered a Roman innovation. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Scientific Reports. To read about hundreds of Phoenician ceramic figurines that seem to have been deliberately cast into the ocean as part of a ritual, go to "Offerings at Sea."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2017

Disposable Gods

Read Article
(Adam Oleksiak/Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Mounds in the Family

Read Article
(Courtesy Chuck Werth)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021 January/February 2022

Crusader Mass Grave

Sidon, Lebanon

Read Article
(Allen Brown/Alamy Stock Photo)

Features July 1, 2011

Rebuilding Beirut

"This city is one of those that must live and relive, come what may," wrote the nineteenth-century French geographer Élisée Reclus. "The conquerors pass on and the city is reborn behind them."

Read Article

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Artifacts July/August 2025

    Maya Ceramic Figurine

    Read Article
    Courtesy Ken Seligson

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Bound for Heaven

    Read Article
    Yoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

    Saints Alive

    Read Article
    Berlin State Monument Office, Julia-Marlen Schiefelbein