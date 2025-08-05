CHIAPAS, MEXICO—Live Science reports that archaeologists from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) appear to have finally identified the long-lost Maya city of Sak-Bahlán, or “Land of the White Jaguar,” deep in the jungles of Chiapas. The site was home to the Lakandon-Ch'ol people, Maya rebels who resisted the Spanish conquest of their territory. After their capital city of Lacan-Tun was captured in 1586, the Lakandon-Ch'ol moved further inland and established Sak-Bahlán, where they remained for 110 years. The investigation was led by INAH archaeologist Josuhé Lozada Toledo and relied on GIS technology and historical records, especially a 1695 eyewitness account written by Spanish friar Diego de Rivas, to find the settlement. The team located the site near the Jataté and Ixcán rivers, near the border between present-day Mexico and Guatemala. “It was the most arduous field trip I've ever had in my life, but in the end, we found the archaeological evidence, right at the spot I had marked,” Lozada Toledo said. The Spanish eventually discovered and conquered the rebel stronghold in 1695, renaming it Nuestra Señora de Dolores, before it was abandoned a decade later. To read more about the Maya in Chiapas, go to "From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World: Nasal Prostheses."
Archaeologists Locate Lost Maya "Land of the White Jaguar"
News August 5, 2025
CHIAPAS, MEXICO—Live Science reports that archaeologists from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) appear to have finally identified the long-lost Maya city of Sak-Bahlán, or “Land of the White Jaguar,” deep in the jungles of Chiapas. The site was home to the Lakandon-Ch'ol people, Maya rebels who resisted the Spanish conquest of their territory. After their capital city of Lacan-Tun was captured in 1586, the Lakandon-Ch'ol moved further inland and established Sak-Bahlán, where they remained for 110 years. The investigation was led by INAH archaeologist Josuhé Lozada Toledo and relied on GIS technology and historical records, especially a 1695 eyewitness account written by Spanish friar Diego de Rivas, to find the settlement. The team located the site near the Jataté and Ixcán rivers, near the border between present-day Mexico and Guatemala. “It was the most arduous field trip I've ever had in my life, but in the end, we found the archaeological evidence, right at the spot I had marked,” Lozada Toledo said. The Spanish eventually discovered and conquered the rebel stronghold in 1695, renaming it Nuestra Señora de Dolores, before it was abandoned a decade later. To read more about the Maya in Chiapas, go to "From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World: Nasal Prostheses."
