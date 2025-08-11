JOIN TODAY
Ornate Horse Harness Uncovered in Thracian Warrior's Grave

News August 11, 2025

Bronze fittings with animal heads, Kapitan Petko Voivoda, Bulgaria
Municipality of Topolovgrad
Grave of Thracian warrior and horse, Kapitan Petko Voivoda, Bulgaria
Grave of Thracian warrior and horse, Kapitan Petko Voivoda, Bulgaria

KAPITAN PETKO VOIVODA, BULGARIA—A richly adorned grave of a Thracian warrior and his horse was unearthed in a village near Topolovgrad, according to the Greek Reporter. Previous excavations in the area had already uncovered evidence of the existence of a high-status ancient necropolis dating to the second century b.c. The tomb recently discovered by a team from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is particularly noteworthy for its rich assemblage of grave goods. The Thracian man, who was estimated to be between 30 and 45 years of age at the time of death, was buried with a gilded silver wreath around his head, a symbol of nobility and military leadership. A variety of objects were found alongside his remains, including glass and ceramic vases, jewelry, and an array of weapons. Perhaps the most exceptional items were a number of ornate gilded bronze fittings that once adorned the warhorse’s harness. These depict mythological scenes from the life and exploits of Hercules, including the demigod’s battle with the giant Antaeus, son of Poseidon and Gaia. To read about a find recovered from a third-century a.d. man's grave in southeastern Bulgaria, go to "Bath Buddy."

Bronze plate depicting Hercules defeating the giant Antaeus
Bronze plate depicting Hercules defeating the giant Antaeus, Kapitan Petko Voivoda, Bulgaria

   

