JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Silver Objects Reveal Trade Links Between Viking and Islamic Worlds

News August 14, 2025

Silver ingots and other artifacts from the Bedale Hoard
University of Oxford
SHARE:

OXFORD, ENGLAND—When the Bedale hoard was first discovered by metal detectorists in 2012, it was immediately recognized as one of the most significant assemblages of Viking-era silver objects and jewelry that had ever been found in England. Dating to the late ninth or early tenth century, the collection consists of 29 silver ingots and several elaborate neck rings, among other items. According to a statement released by the University of Oxford, a recent study of the origins of the Bedale silver is shedding new light on the international scope and far-reaching extent of Viking trade. Researchers led by Oxford archaeologist Jane Kershaw used lead isotope and trace element analyses to determine that the bulk of the silver came from western European sources—not surprising, given that much of the Vikings’ wealth was gained through raiding, looting, and ransom. However, the study also revealed that a portion of the silver originated as Islamic coinage from modern-day Iraq and Iran, and would have been acquired through broad commercial networks connecting northern Europe with the Islamic caliphate in the Middle East and Central Asia. This demonstrates the Vikings did not always rely on nefarious practices to amass their riches. “Most of us tend to think of the Vikings primarily as raiders, who looted monasteries and other wealthy places in search of wealth,” Kershaw said. “What the analysis of the Bedale hoard shows is that that is only part of the picture.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Archaeometry. To read about another exceptional cache of objects from this period, go to "Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard."

Silver ingots and other artifacts from the Bedale Hoard
Artifacts from the Bedale Hoard

Recommended Articles

Artifacts September/October 2025

Anglo-Saxon Coin

Read Article
Courtesy Adrian Marsden

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

The Strawberry Cure

Northern France and England

Read Article
Minneapolis Institute of Art/The Minnich Collection, The Ethel Morrison Van Derlip Fund, 1966

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

The King's Throne

Read Article
© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

Hero Worship

Read Article
English Heritage

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Features July/August 2025

    The Home of the Weather God

    In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power

    Read Article
    Tolga İldun

  • Features July/August 2025

    In Search of Lost Pharaohs

    Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynasty

    Read Article
    Photos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum

  • Features July/August 2025

    Birds of a Feather

    Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy John Pitts