UŞAKLI HÖYÜK, TURKEY—According to a La Brújula Verde report, excavations at the site of Uşakli Höyük in central Anatolia unearthed the remains of several infants, which may provide new insight into little-known Hittite burial practices. The partial or complete skeletons of at least seven young children were discovered by a team from the Italian Archaeological Mission in Central Anatolia near a mysterious stone feature simply known as the “Circular Structure.” The building, which dates to the second millennium b.c., was first uncovered several years ago. Archaeologists still do not know its exact purpose, but believe it had ritual significance. The remains of the young infants and perinatal individuals were found in deposits closely associated with the enigmatic structure, alongside concentrations of ash, animal bones, and ceramic fragments. Although the Hittites left behind many written sources, there is no mention of their customs relating to deceased young children. These individuals were not usually interred in normal cemeteries in the ancient world, instead often receiving special treatment. According to excavation co-director Anacleto D’Agostino, the newly uncovered area could be a consecrated space dedicated to rituals connected with early death. One theory researchers have posited is that the adjacent circular building may have been a sanctuary associated with the Hittite Storm God. This may mean that Uşakli Höyük is actually the lost ancient city of Zippalanda, a major Hittite cult center dedicated to the deity. The site is recorded in inscriptions but has never been officially located. To read about the possible location of the Hittite Empire's elusive second capital, go to "Searching for Lost Cities: The Storm God's City."
Remains of Young Children Hint at Hittite Rituals
News August 15, 2025
