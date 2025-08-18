JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Mexican Cave Stalagmites Suggest Droughts Helped Fuel Maya Collapse

News August 18, 2025

The Dome of the Cathedral, the largest chamber in Grutas Tzabnah, Yucatan, Mexico
Mark Brenner
SHARE:
Researcher Daniel H. James installs a drip rate monitor on a flowstone in Grutas Tzabnah as part of the wider cave monitoring campaign.
Researcher Daniel H. James installs a drip rate monitor on a flowstone in Grutas Tzabnah as part of the wider cave monitoring campaign.

GRUTAS TZABNAH, MEXICO—Archaeologists have long debated why Maya communities in the Southern Lowlands suffered a period of widespread sociopolitical upheaval between a.d. 800 and 1000. During what is known as the Terminal Classic Period, dynasties collapsed, urban centers were abandoned, and populations dwindled, bringing an end to the Classic Maya civilization. According to a statement released by the University of Cambridge, potential new clues to the causes of this phenomenon have recently been identified in the Grutas Tzabnah cave in Mexico's Yucatán. Researchers analyzed oxygen isotopes in cave stalagmites that provided information about specific rainfall amounts during both the wet and dry seasons from a.d. 871 to 1021. The data revealed that there were eight wet season droughts during that timeframe, all of them lasting at least three years. The team even found evidence of one catastrophic drought that lasted 13 years. Even though the Maya had sophisticated water management systems, a drought that long would have had a profound effect on the existing sociopolitical structure. “There have been multiple theories as to what caused the collapse, such as changing trade routes, war, or severe drought, based on the archaeological evidence the Maya left behind,” said Cambridge researcher Daniel H. James. “But in the past few decades, we’ve started to learn quite a lot about what happened to the Maya and why, by combining the archaeological data with quantifiable climate evidence.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about evidence of warfare between Maya states, go to "Maya Total War."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020

Maya Subterranean World

Chichen Itza, Mexico

Read Article

Artifacts July/August 2025

Maya Ceramic Figurine

Read Article
Courtesy Ken Seligson

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Royal Fruit

Palenque, Mexico and Pusilha, Belize

Read Article
HIP/Art Resource, NY

Features November/December 2024

Chalice of Souls

A Maya jade heirloom embodies an enduring sacred tradition

Read Article
Jon G. Fuller, Jr./Alamy

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Features July/August 2025

    The Home of the Weather God

    In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power

    Read Article
    Tolga İldun

  • Features July/August 2025

    In Search of Lost Pharaohs

    Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynasty

    Read Article
    Photos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum

  • Features July/August 2025

    Birds of a Feather

    Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy John Pitts