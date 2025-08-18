GRUTAS TZABNAH, MEXICO—Archaeologists have long debated why Maya communities in the Southern Lowlands suffered a period of widespread sociopolitical upheaval between a.d. 800 and 1000. During what is known as the Terminal Classic Period, dynasties collapsed, urban centers were abandoned, and populations dwindled, bringing an end to the Classic Maya civilization. According to a statement released by the University of Cambridge, potential new clues to the causes of this phenomenon have recently been identified in the Grutas Tzabnah cave in Mexico's Yucatán. Researchers analyzed oxygen isotopes in cave stalagmites that provided information about specific rainfall amounts during both the wet and dry seasons from a.d. 871 to 1021. The data revealed that there were eight wet season droughts during that timeframe, all of them lasting at least three years. The team even found evidence of one catastrophic drought that lasted 13 years. Even though the Maya had sophisticated water management systems, a drought that long would have had a profound effect on the existing sociopolitical structure. “There have been multiple theories as to what caused the collapse, such as changing trade routes, war, or severe drought, based on the archaeological evidence the Maya left behind,” said Cambridge researcher Daniel H. James. “But in the past few decades, we’ve started to learn quite a lot about what happened to the Maya and why, by combining the archaeological data with quantifiable climate evidence.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about evidence of warfare between Maya states, go to "Maya Total War."
Mexican Cave Stalagmites Suggest Droughts Helped Fuel Maya Collapse
News August 18, 2025
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020
Maya Subterranean World
Chichen Itza, Mexico
Artifacts July/August 2025
Maya Ceramic Figurine
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
Royal Fruit
Palenque, Mexico and Pusilha, Belize
Features November/December 2024
Chalice of Souls
A Maya jade heirloom embodies an enduring sacred tradition
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Features July/August 2025
The Home of the Weather God
In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal powerTolga İldun
-
Features July/August 2025
In Search of Lost Pharaohs
Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynastyPhotos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum
-
Features July/August 2025
Birds of a Feather
Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years agoCourtesy John Pitts