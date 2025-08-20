JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Lock of Hair May Change Knowledge About Inca Recordkeeping

News August 20, 2025

End of the khipu's primary cord
Sabine Hyland
SHARE:

ST. ANDREWS, SCOTLAND—Science reports that recent analysis of an Inca recordkeeping device in the collection of the University of St. Andrews is upending what archaeologists previously thought about the pre-Columbian South American civilization. Hundreds of years ago, the Incas developed a unique system, using knotted cords known as khipus to record information such as dates, numbers, and transactions. These were typically made from long strands of llama or alpaca hair. It had been thought that the job of creating and maintaining these complicated tools was held by highly educated and elite administrative men who were among Inca society’s upper echelon. A new study of the St. Andrews khipu, which was made somewhere in the Andes region around 1498, surprisingly indicated that it was woven from the hair of a woman, who researchers believe made the object herself. Additionally, using isotopic analysis of a hair sample, the team was able to extract information about the woman’s diet. She ate very little meat or maize, foods usually eaten by the Inca upper classes. Instead she consumed tubers, quinoa, and leafy greens, the usual fare of common people. This new research seems to suggest that numerical literacy and khipu production was more widespread in Inca society than originally believed. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. For more on khipus, go to "Reading an Inca Archive."

Primary cord and pendants of khipu KH0631, University of St. Andrews
Primary cord and pendants of khipu KH0631, University of St. Andrews

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2023 January/February 2024

Inca Workers' Homelands

Machu Picchu, Peru

Read Article
(AdobeStock)

Artifacts January/February 2021

Inca Box with Votive Offerings

Read Article
(Courtesy Teddy Seguin/Université Libre de Bruxelles)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2018

A Mark of Distinction

Read Article
(Matthew Velasco/Current Anthropology 2018)

Features May/June 2016

An Overlooked Inca Wonder

Thousands of aligned holes in Peru’s Pisco Valley have attracted the attention of archaeologists

Read Article
(Courtesy Charles Stanish)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Features July/August 2025

    The Home of the Weather God

    In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power

    Read Article
    Tolga İldun

  • Features July/August 2025

    In Search of Lost Pharaohs

    Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynasty

    Read Article
    Photos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum

  • Features July/August 2025

    Birds of a Feather

    Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy John Pitts