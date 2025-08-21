NYAYANGA, KENYA—Around three million years ago, early hominins developed what is known as the Oldowan toolkit to work wood, pound plant material, or process animal carcasses. To create these specialized tools, our human ancestors used hammerstones to strike at stone cores and create sharp-edged flakes. Finding the right rocks was integral, as Oldowan tools needed to be shaped from stones that were strong, yet also brittle enough to easily flake. According to a statement released by the Leakey Foundation, new research suggests that early humans were surprisingly capable of identifying sources of suitable stones and transporting them over long distances. The evidence comes from the site of Nyayanga on Kenya’s Homa peninsula, where excavations uncovered a trove of fragmentary stone tools. Local rocks in the area were relatively soft, however, and would have resulted in poor utensils. Using geochemical and geological analysis, researchers determined that 2.6 million years ago, the site’s occupants routinely traveled around six miles to another site on the peninsula in order to procure better source material, and then carried those stones back with them to Nyayanga. This is the earliest evidence of early hominins moving significant rocks over long distances and predates other known instances by around 600,000 years. This marks a major milestone in the history of human evolution as it demonstrates ancient hominins' ability to mentally map their environment and remember locations with high-quality stones. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about the earliest known stone tools discovered in Kenya, go to "The First Toolkit."
Human Ancestors Transported Large Stones for Miles to Make Proper Tools
News August 21, 2025
NYAYANGA, KENYA—Around three million years ago, early hominins developed what is known as the Oldowan toolkit to work wood, pound plant material, or process animal carcasses. To create these specialized tools, our human ancestors used hammerstones to strike at stone cores and create sharp-edged flakes. Finding the right rocks was integral, as Oldowan tools needed to be shaped from stones that were strong, yet also brittle enough to easily flake. According to a statement released by the Leakey Foundation, new research suggests that early humans were surprisingly capable of identifying sources of suitable stones and transporting them over long distances. The evidence comes from the site of Nyayanga on Kenya’s Homa peninsula, where excavations uncovered a trove of fragmentary stone tools. Local rocks in the area were relatively soft, however, and would have resulted in poor utensils. Using geochemical and geological analysis, researchers determined that 2.6 million years ago, the site’s occupants routinely traveled around six miles to another site on the peninsula in order to procure better source material, and then carried those stones back with them to Nyayanga. This is the earliest evidence of early hominins moving significant rocks over long distances and predates other known instances by around 600,000 years. This marks a major milestone in the history of human evolution as it demonstrates ancient hominins' ability to mentally map their environment and remember locations with high-quality stones. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about the earliest known stone tools discovered in Kenya, go to "The First Toolkit."
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
From Hunter to Marathoner
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018
Nomadic Necropolis
Top 10 Discoveries of 2016 January/February 2017
10,000-Year-Old Turf War
Lake Turkana, Kenya
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2016
The First Casus Belli
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Features July/August 2025
The Home of the Weather God
In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal powerTolga İldun
-
Features July/August 2025
In Search of Lost Pharaohs
Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynastyPhotos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum
-
Features July/August 2025
Birds of a Feather
Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years agoCourtesy John Pitts