HIPPOS, GOLAN HEIGHTS—A mosaic uncovered at the site of Hippos near the Sea of Galilee contains a message indicating that the city’s ancient residents took extra special care of their senior citizens, according to Israel National News. Hippos belonged to the Decapolis, a group of 10 Hellenistic cities in the southern Levant, but became a major Christian center during the Byzantine period, serving as the bishop’s seat and boasting at least seven churches. Archaeologists discovered the colorful mosaic near the entrance to a late fourth- or early fifth-century a.d. building near the ancient forum. It is decorated with images of Egyptian geese, cypress trees, fruits, and vessels, but what caught the investigators’ attention was an inscription written in Greek that reads “Peace be with the elders.” Researchers now believe that the structure containing the mosaic functioned as a kind of nursing home, providing care and services for the city’s elderly population. Such institutions are known from fifth- and sixth-century written sources, but this is the oldest direct archaeological evidence of this type of facility that has ever been found. “This is living proof that care and concern for the elderly are not just a modern idea but were part of social institutions and concepts as far back as about 1,600 years ago,” said University of Haifa archaeologist Michael Eisenberg. To read about a previous discovery at Hippos, go to "Mask Metamorphosis."
Inscription Hints at Oldest Known Nursing Home
News August 21, 2025
