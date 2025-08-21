JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Inscription Hints at Oldest Known Nursing Home

News August 21, 2025

Aerial view of Hippos
Courtesy of Michael Eisenberg
SHARE:
Mosaic inscription reading “Peace be with the elders"
Mosaic inscription reading “Peace be with the elders"

HIPPOS, GOLAN HEIGHTS—A mosaic uncovered at the site of Hippos near the Sea of Galilee contains a message indicating that the city’s ancient residents took extra special care of their senior citizens, according to Israel National News. Hippos belonged to the Decapolis, a group of 10 Hellenistic cities in the southern Levant, but became a major Christian center during the Byzantine period, serving as the bishop’s seat and boasting at least seven churches. Archaeologists discovered the colorful mosaic near the entrance to a late fourth- or early fifth-century a.d. building near the ancient forum. It is decorated with images of Egyptian geese, cypress trees, fruits, and vessels, but what caught the investigators’ attention was an inscription written in Greek that reads “Peace be with the elders.” Researchers now believe that the structure containing the mosaic functioned as a kind of nursing home, providing care and services for the city’s elderly population. Such institutions are known from fifth- and sixth-century written sources, but this is the oldest direct archaeological evidence of this type of facility that has ever been found. “This is living proof that care and concern for the elderly are not just a modern idea but were part of social institutions and concepts as far back as about 1,600 years ago,” said University of Haifa archaeologist Michael Eisenberg. To read about a previous discovery at Hippos, go to "Mask Metamorphosis."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2019

Funny Business

Read Article
(Courtesy Michael Hoff/Antiochia ad Cragum Excavations)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2018

Gods of the Galilee

Read Article
(Mordechai Aviam/Kinneret College on the Sea Galilee/Israel Science Foundation)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Day at the Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy Elazığ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

Byzantine Boomtown

Read Article
Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Features July/August 2025

    The Home of the Weather God

    In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power

    Read Article
    Tolga İldun

  • Features July/August 2025

    In Search of Lost Pharaohs

    Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynasty

    Read Article
    Photos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum

  • Features July/August 2025

    Birds of a Feather

    Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy John Pitts