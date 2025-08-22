JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Cow's Tooth Strengthens Links Between Stonehenge and Southwest Wales

News August 22, 2025

PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo
SHARE:
Cow third molar tooth
Cow's third molar

STONEHENGE, ENGLAND—There are still many mysteries that surround Stonehenge, but one element that archaeologists generally agree upon is the origin of some of its monolithic stones. A study conducted in the 2010s indicated that the standing bluestones were quarried around 140 miles from the legendary monument, at two locations in Wales. According to a statement released by the British Geological Survey (BGS), new research has further strengthened the ties between Stonehenge and that region, and revealed how the megaliths were transported. During excavations at Stonehenge in 1924, archaeologists discovered a cow’s jawbone near the south entrance, and dated it to the monument’s construction around 2995 to 2900 b.c. Researchers from BGS, Cardiff University, and University College London (UCL) recently conducted isotope analysis of one of the bovine’s molars to ascertain information about the animal’s diet, life, and movement. The results indicated that the cow originated from an area with Paleozoic rocks, such as where the bluestones were quarried in Wales, before being buried at Stonehenge. This discovery adds weight to theories that cows were used in the transportation of the enormous rocks across the country. “This is yet more fascinating evidence for Stonehenge’s link with southwest Wales, where its bluestones come from,” said UCL archaeologist Michael Parker Pearson. “It raises the tantalizing possibility that cattle helped to haul the stones.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Journal of Archaeological Science. To read more about the origins of the monument's bluestones, go to "Quarrying Stonehenge."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022

Neolithic Crystal Age

Read Article
(Overton et al, Cambridge Archaeological Journal)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2016

Off with Their Heads

Read Article
(Courtesy York Archaeological Trust)

Artifacts September/October 2025

Anglo-Saxon Coin

Read Article
Courtesy Adrian Marsden

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

The Strawberry Cure

Northern France and England

Read Article
Minneapolis Institute of Art/The Minnich Collection, The Ethel Morrison Van Derlip Fund, 1966

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Features July/August 2025

    The Home of the Weather God

    In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power

    Read Article
    Tolga İldun

  • Features July/August 2025

    In Search of Lost Pharaohs

    Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynasty

    Read Article
    Photos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum

  • Features July/August 2025

    Birds of a Feather

    Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy John Pitts