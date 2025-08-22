STONEHENGE, ENGLAND—There are still many mysteries that surround Stonehenge, but one element that archaeologists generally agree upon is the origin of some of its monolithic stones. A study conducted in the 2010s indicated that the standing bluestones were quarried around 140 miles from the legendary monument, at two locations in Wales. According to a statement released by the British Geological Survey (BGS), new research has further strengthened the ties between Stonehenge and that region, and revealed how the megaliths were transported. During excavations at Stonehenge in 1924, archaeologists discovered a cow’s jawbone near the south entrance, and dated it to the monument’s construction around 2995 to 2900 b.c. Researchers from BGS, Cardiff University, and University College London (UCL) recently conducted isotope analysis of one of the bovine’s molars to ascertain information about the animal’s diet, life, and movement. The results indicated that the cow originated from an area with Paleozoic rocks, such as where the bluestones were quarried in Wales, before being buried at Stonehenge. This discovery adds weight to theories that cows were used in the transportation of the enormous rocks across the country. “This is yet more fascinating evidence for Stonehenge’s link with southwest Wales, where its bluestones come from,” said UCL archaeologist Michael Parker Pearson. “It raises the tantalizing possibility that cattle helped to haul the stones.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Journal of Archaeological Science. To read more about the origins of the monument's bluestones, go to "Quarrying Stonehenge."
Cow's Tooth Strengthens Links Between Stonehenge and Southwest Wales
News August 22, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022
Neolithic Crystal Age
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2016
Off with Their Heads
Artifacts September/October 2025
Anglo-Saxon Coin
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
The Strawberry Cure
Northern France and England
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Features July/August 2025
The Home of the Weather God
In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal powerTolga İldun
-
Features July/August 2025
In Search of Lost Pharaohs
Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynastyPhotos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum
-
Features July/August 2025
Birds of a Feather
Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years agoCourtesy John Pitts