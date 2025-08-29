Shell beads

IBRI, OMAN—The Oman News Agency announced that rescue excavations carried out by the Department of Heritage and Tourism in the Al-Sabikhi region of Oman's Ibri province located at least 25 remarkable tombs dating back more than 4,000 years. The archaeological team discovered that many of them still held skeletal remains and complete pottery vessels that were carefully placed within the burial chambers. Researchers identified some of the ceramic artifacts as imports from the Jemdet Nasr culture in modern-day Iraq. The Jemdet Nasr period lasted from around 3100 to 2900 b.c. and proceeded the Uruk period, when the Sumerian civilization first began to develop urban centers in southern Mesopotamia. In addition to the ceramics, Bronze Age beads made of stone and shells were also recovered. Archaeologists said that these new discoveries underscore the region’s importance and long history as an important cultural and communication crossroads linking Oman with neighboring civilizations. To read about bronze weapons uncovered near the city of Adam in Oman, go to "Fit for a War God."