JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

5,000-Year-Old Tombs Reveal Links Between Mesopotamia and Ancient Oman

News August 29, 2025

Aerial view of landscape in Al-Sabikhi, Oman
Oman News Agency
SHARE:
Shell beads
Shell beads

IBRI, OMAN—The Oman News Agency announced that rescue excavations carried out by the Department of Heritage and Tourism in the Al-Sabikhi region of Oman's Ibri province located at least 25 remarkable tombs dating back more than 4,000 years. The archaeological team discovered that many of them still held skeletal remains and complete pottery vessels that were carefully placed within the burial chambers. Researchers identified some of the ceramic artifacts as imports from the Jemdet Nasr culture in modern-day Iraq. The Jemdet Nasr period lasted from around 3100 to 2900 b.c. and proceeded the Uruk period, when the Sumerian civilization first began to develop urban centers in southern Mesopotamia. In addition to the ceramics, Bronze Age beads made of stone and shells were also recovered. Archaeologists said that these new discoveries underscore the region’s importance and long history as an important cultural and communication crossroads linking Oman with neighboring civilizations. To read about bronze weapons uncovered near the city of Adam in Oman, go to "Fit for a War God."

Recommended Articles

Artifacts May/June 2023

Greek Kylix Fragments

Read Article
(Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Carbon Dating Pottery

Worldwide

Read Article
(© MOLA)

Features May/June 2013

On the Trail of the Mimbres

Archaeologists are tracking the disappearance of a remarkable type of pottery to rewrite the story of a culture’s decline

Read Article
(© President and Fellows of Harvard College, Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology, [24-15-10/94603 + 60740377])

Top 10 Discoveries of 2012 January/February 2013

The First Pots

Jiangxi Province, China

Read Article
oldest-pottery.jpg
(Courtesy Science/AAAS)

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Features July/August 2025

    The Home of the Weather God

    In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power

    Read Article
    Tolga İldun

  • Features July/August 2025

    In Search of Lost Pharaohs

    Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynasty

    Read Article
    Photos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum

  • Features July/August 2025

    Birds of a Feather

    Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy John Pitts