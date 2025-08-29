LUND, SWEDEN—Recent research into the famous wreck of the Danish-Norwegian ship Gribshunden has revealed new details about the artillery and armament of medieval seagoing vessels, according to a statement released by Lund University. Gribshunden was built in the 1480s and became the royal flagship of King Hans of Denmark and Norway. The monarch used the vessel much like a floating castle and personally sailed on it frequently—not only for exploration but to solidify his grasp of his kingdom. The ship mysteriously sank in 1495 off the coast of Ronneby, Sweden. It is often considered the best-preserved wreck from the Age of Exploration, an era when crews on similar Portuguese and Spanish carvels sailed around the world and conquered new territories. The new study analyzed the weapons that were on board Gribshunden when it sank, and highlighted just how well-equipped these vessels were for confrontation with peoples in foreign lands. The ship was carrying over 50 small caliber guns that fired lead shot with an iron core, 11 of which have been recovered from the seafloor and recreated using 3D modeling. These weapons were intended for anti-personnel use at close range, and designed to injure or kill the crews of enemy ships before boarding to capture the vessel. Read the original scholarly article about this research in International Journal of Nautical Archaeology. To read about the recovery of Gribshunden's figurehead, go to "A Baltic Sea Monster Surfaces."
Study Examines Ship Artillery from Europe's Age of Exploration
News August 29, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018
Mars Explored
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Shackleton's Last Try
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023
Sunken Cargo
-
Features July/August 2025
Setting Sail for Valhalla
Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlifeMuseum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo
-
Features July/August 2025
The Home of the Weather God
In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal powerTolga İldun
-
Features July/August 2025
In Search of Lost Pharaohs
Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynastyPhotos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum
-
Features July/August 2025
Birds of a Feather
Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years agoCourtesy John Pitts