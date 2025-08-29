JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Study Examines Ship Artillery from Europe's Age of Exploration

News August 29, 2025

Gun bed at the site of the Gribshunden wreck in 2022
Brett Seymour, Lund University
SHARE:
Oak beds of artillery pieces recovered from the Gribshunden wreck
Oak beds of artillery pieces recovered from the Gribshunden wreck

LUND, SWEDEN—Recent research into the famous wreck of the Danish-Norwegian ship Gribshunden has revealed new details about the artillery and armament of medieval seagoing vessels, according to a statement released by Lund University. Gribshunden was built in the 1480s and became the royal flagship of King Hans of Denmark and Norway. The monarch used the vessel much like a floating castle and personally sailed on it frequently—not only for exploration but to solidify his grasp of his kingdom. The ship mysteriously sank in 1495 off the coast of Ronneby, Sweden. It is often considered the best-preserved wreck from the Age of Exploration, an era when crews on similar Portuguese and Spanish carvels sailed around the world and conquered new territories. The new study analyzed the weapons that were on board Gribshunden when it sank, and highlighted just how well-equipped these vessels were for confrontation with peoples in foreign lands. The ship was carrying over 50 small caliber guns that fired lead shot with an iron core, 11 of which have been recovered from the seafloor and recreated using 3D modeling. These weapons were intended for anti-personnel use at close range, and designed to injure or kill the crews of enemy ships before boarding to capture the vessel. Read the original scholarly article about this research in International Journal of Nautical Archaeology. To read about the recovery of Gribshunden's figurehead, go to "A Baltic Sea Monster Surfaces."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

Read Article
Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2018

Mars Explored

Read Article
(Kirill Egorov/Ocean Discovery/Mars Project)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Shackleton's Last Try

Read Article
Tore Topp/Royal Canadian Geographical Society

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023

Sunken Cargo

Read Article
(Israel Antiquities Authority )

More to Discover

Features July/August 2025

Italy’s Garden of  Monsters

Why did a Renaissance duke fill his wooded park with gargantuan stone sculptures?

Read Article
Courtesy Cosimo Monteleone, Rachele Bernardello, and Paolo Borin

  • Features July/August 2025

    Setting Sail for Valhalla

    Vikings staged elaborate spectacles to usher their rulers into the afterlife

    Read Article
    Museum of the Viking Age, University of Oslo

  • Features July/August 2025

    The Home of the Weather God

    In northern Anatolia, archaeologists have discovered the source of Hittite royal power

    Read Article
    Tolga İldun

  • Features July/August 2025

    In Search of Lost Pharaohs

    Anubis Mountain conceals the tombs of an obscure Egyptian dynasty

    Read Article
    Photos by Josef W. Wegner for the Penn Museum

  • Features July/August 2025

    Birds of a Feather

    Intriguing rock art in the Four Corners reveals how the Basketmaker people drew inspiration from ducks 1,500 years ago

    Read Article
    Courtesy John Pitts