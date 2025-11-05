JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Oldowan Stone Tools from the Turkana Basin Analyzed

News November 5, 2025

Namorotukunan, Kenya
George Washington University
SHARE:
Chert tools with sharp fracture surfaces, Namorotukunan, Kenya
Chert tools with sharp fracture surfaces, Namorotukunan, Kenya

WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to a statement released by George Washington University, a collection of Oldowan stone tools ranging in age from 2.75 to 2.44 million years old has been analyzed by an international team of researchers. The tools were discovered at the Namorotukunan site in Kenya’s Turkana Basin. “These finds show that by about 2.75 million years ago, hominins were already good at making sharp stone tools, hinting that the start of the Oldowan technology is older than we thought,” said paleobiologist Niguss Baraki of George Washington University. For some 300,000 years, the same sharp-edged tools were produced despite recurring wildfires, droughts, and an environmental shift from lush wetlands to dry grasslands and semi-deserts, explained Rahab N. Kinyanjui of the National Museums of Kenya and the Max Planck Institute for Geoanthropology. This suggests that early hominins had the skills to engineer the tools, reproduce them consistently, and pass that knowledge to succeeding generations. “As vegetation shifted, the toolmaking remained steady," Kinyanjui said. "This is resilience.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. To read about the oldest bone tools from Tanzania's Olduvai Gorge, go to "The Bone Toolkit."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2015 January/February 2016

Earliest Stone Tools

West Turkana, Kenya

Read Article
(© MPK-WTAP)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022

Cradle of the Graves

Read Article
(Vita/Alamy Stock Photo)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

China's New Human Species

Read Article
(Wei Gao)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2020

Sticking Its Neck Out

Read Article
(R.J. Clarke)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez