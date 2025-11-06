LIMA, PERU—When severe drought forced the residents of Caral to evacuate their city some 4,200 years ago, they adapted to new climate conditions and built new settlements, The Guardian reports. Located in north-central coastal Peru, the site of Caral consists of 32 monumental buildings. Archaeologist Ruth Shady and her colleagues now suggest that the people of Caral traveled 10 miles east and founded the site of Peñico on the Supe River, where they constructed the same types of temple pyramids and sunken circular plazas found at Caral. They also found imagery telling a survival story on the walls of a temple at Vichama, another nearby city founded on the Pacific coastline after the abandonment of Caral. The murals show emaciated corpses with sunken bellies and protruding ribs, pregnant women, ritual dancers, and a fish. On a higher wall, the artwork depicts the face of a toad with human hands being struck in the head by a lightning bolt. “After the deaths, the empty stomachs, a toad appears, emerging from the earth with lightning striking its head, as if announcing the arrival of water,” Shady said. For more on the Caral civilization, go to "Off the Grid: Vichama, Peru."
Ancient Murals in Peru Reminded Residents of Climate Crisis
News November 6, 2025
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid July/August 2025
Vichama, Peru
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2016
A Life Story
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Under the Skin
Features May/June 2025
Peru’s Timeless Threads
More than 1,000 years ago, master weavers kept the ancient traditions of the Moche culture alive
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez