POMPEII, ITALY—According to a statement released by Archaeological Park of Pompeii, an Egyptian vase thought to have been repurposed as a food container was unearthed in the center of a snack bar, or thermopolium, discovered in northeastern Pompeii’s Regio V in 2020. The vessel, made of glass paste and decorated with hunting scenes in Egyptian style, was produced in Alexandria. Researchers are planning to analyze its contents. Such vases are usually found as decorative elements in Pompeian gardens. Recent work at this thermopolium also revealed a first-floor apartment where the snack bar manager lived, a service area next door, and a small bathroom to the side of the food shop’s doorway to the Alley of the Balconies. For more on snack bars and commercial bakeries across the city, go to "Digging Deeper into Pompeii's Past: Industry."
Pompeii Snack Bar Revisited
News November 10, 2025
