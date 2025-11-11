KARAGANDA, KAZAKHSTAN—Kazinform International News Agency reports that the intact burial of a Saka warrior has been discovered at the Karabie burial site in central Kazakhstan by researchers from the Karaganda Regional History Museum. The burial has been dated to the sixth or seventh century B.C. The deceased was found holding a bronze sword, or akinak, in the right hand. Decorated with images of steppe birds of prey, its blade is about 12 inches long. “This type of akinak, with such design, has not yet been found elsewhere in Kazakhstan. It reflects the high level of metallurgy and artistic taste of the Saka age,” said archaeologist Arman Beissenov. Five metal arrowheads and a gold earring were also recovered from the burial. For more on the Saka, go to "Searching for Lost Cities: Medieval Mountain Citadel."
2,700-Year-Old Warrior’s Grave Discovered in Kazakhstan
News November 11, 2025
