JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Drone Mapping Offers Insight into Peru’s “Band of Holes”

News November 11, 2025

Aerial photo of aligned holes on Monte Sierpe, Peru, facing north
J.L. Bongers
SHARE:
A group of aligned holes at Monte Sierpe, Peru
A group of aligned holes at Monte Sierpe, Peru

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA—According to a statement released by the University of Sydney, a team of researchers led by digital archaeologist Jacob Bongers has mapped the more than 5,000 aligned holes on Monte Sierpe in southern Peru’s Pisco Valley with drone technology. They found that the arrangement of the so-called “Band of Holes” is similar to at least one Inca khipu, an accounting device made of knotted string, discovered in the same valley. The researchers also analyzed soil from the holes and identified maize pollen and traces of reeds that were used for weaving baskets. Bongers suggests that people of the pre-Inca Chincha Kingdom may have carried plants to the site in baskets and then placed them in the holes. Merchants, fisherfolk, and cotton farmers may have also met here to do business, he added. “We know the pre-Hispanic population here was around 100,000 people,” Bongers said. Later, under Inca rule, the researchers think the monument may have been used for accounting as a sort of “landscape khipu,” noting that it was situated between the highlands and coastal plain, and was near two Inca administrative sites and a network of pre-Hispanic roads. “There are still many more questions—why is this monument only seen here and not all over the Andes?” Bongers said. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read more about the "Band of Holes," go to "An Overlooked Inca Wonder."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2023 January/February 2024

Inca Workers' Homelands

Machu Picchu, Peru

Read Article
(AdobeStock)

Artifacts January/February 2021

Inca Box with Votive Offerings

Read Article
(Courtesy Teddy Seguin/Université Libre de Bruxelles)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2018

A Mark of Distinction

Read Article
(Matthew Velasco/Current Anthropology 2018)

Features May/June 2016

An Overlooked Inca Wonder

Thousands of aligned holes in Peru’s Pisco Valley have attracted the attention of archaeologists

Read Article
(Courtesy Charles Stanish)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez