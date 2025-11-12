LAHORE, PAKISTAN—The Week reports that a sixteenth-century serai, an inn or rest area for postal convoys, has been uncovered in northern Pakistan near the ruins of the ancient city of Harappa. The brick structure had been built on the Sher Shah Suri Road during the reign of Sher Shah Suri, an Afghan ruler of the Sur Empire who ruled from 1540 until his death in 1545, when the Mughal Empire regained control. The building featured three rooms on either side of a main gateway, a veranda, and a pond. Terracotta figurines, gaming objects, fragments of bangles, wheels, a toy cart, and a faience seal have also been recovered at the site. “More excavation will tell us about the lifestyle of people living here,” concluded Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta.

Ruins of a serai near Harappa, Pakistan