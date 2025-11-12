LAHORE, PAKISTAN—The Week reports that a sixteenth-century serai, an inn or rest area for postal convoys, has been uncovered in northern Pakistan near the ruins of the ancient city of Harappa. The brick structure had been built on the Sher Shah Suri Road during the reign of Sher Shah Suri, an Afghan ruler of the Sur Empire who ruled from 1540 until his death in 1545, when the Mughal Empire regained control. The building featured three rooms on either side of a main gateway, a veranda, and a pond. Terracotta figurines, gaming objects, fragments of bangles, wheels, a toy cart, and a faience seal have also been recovered at the site. “More excavation will tell us about the lifestyle of people living here,” concluded Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta.
Sixteenth-Century Inn Uncovered in Pakistan
News November 12, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025
Neolithic Neophytes
Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023
Oldest Buddhist Temple
Barikot, Pakistan
The Pursuit of Wellness September/October 2021
Balance
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2013
Burials and Reburials in Ancient Pakistan
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez