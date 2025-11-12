JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Sixteenth-Century Inn Uncovered in Pakistan

News November 12, 2025

Ruins of a serai near Harappa, Pakistan
Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Department, Punjab
SHARE:

LAHORE, PAKISTAN—The Week reports that a sixteenth-century serai, an inn or rest area for postal convoys, has been uncovered in northern Pakistan near the ruins of the ancient city of Harappa. The brick structure had been built on the Sher Shah Suri Road during the reign of Sher Shah Suri, an Afghan ruler of the Sur Empire who ruled from 1540 until his death in 1545, when the Mughal Empire regained control. The building featured three rooms on either side of a main gateway, a veranda, and a pond. Terracotta figurines, gaming objects, fragments of bangles, wheels, a toy cart, and a faience seal have also been recovered at the site. “More excavation will tell us about the lifestyle of people living here,” concluded Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta.

Ruins of a serai near Harappa, Pakistan
Ruins of a serai near Harappa, Pakistan

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Neolithic Neophytes

Read Article
C. Jarrige, MAI

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

Oldest Buddhist Temple

Barikot, Pakistan

Read Article
(Copyright ISMEO)

The Pursuit of Wellness September/October 2021

Balance

Read Article
(Courtesy Rafique Shaikh)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2013

Burials and Reburials in Ancient Pakistan

Read Article
(Courtesy ACT Project)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez