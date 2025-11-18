EXETER, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by the University of Exeter, variation in the size and shape of domesticated dogs’ skulls dates back to the early stages of dog domestication, at least 11,000 years ago. Researchers from the University of Exeter and the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) created 3D models of the skulls of more than 640 canids, including recognized modern breeds, street dogs, and wolves. The oldest remains in the study have been dated to about 50,000 years ago. The oldest domestic dog, whose remains were unearthed in Russia, lived about 11,000 years ago. The study also evaluated an early domestic dog from America dated to 8,500 years ago and a domestic dog from Asia dated to 7,500 years ago. The scientists then analyzed the models with a method called geometric morphometrics. They determined that dogs came in a wide range of shapes and sizes in the Mesolithic and Neolithic periods, shortly after domestication, perhaps because the animals quickly adapted to serving in a variety of roles, such as hunting, herding, and human companionship. “Diversity among dogs isn’t just a product of Victorian breeders, but instead a legacy of thousands of years of coevolution with human societies,” concluded Carly Ameen of the University of Exeter. To read more about early canine domestication, go to "First Domesticated Dogs," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2011.
Skull Study Tracks Diversity in Early Domestic Dogs
News November 18, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2021
In Full Plume
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2020
Reindeer Training
Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020
On the Origin of Apples
Tuzusai, Kazakhstan
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2019
Mild Boars
-
Features November/December 2025
Acts of Faith
Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religionAdriana Rosas/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Temples to Tradition
A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across BurgundyM. Thivet, MSHE
-
Features November/December 2025
Oasis Makers of Arabia
Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years agoVadim Nefedov/Alamy
-
Features November/December 2025
Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists
Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art traditionJosé Miguel Pérez-Gómez