JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Egyptian Ushabti Figurines Discovered in Tanis Tomb

News November 21, 2025

Ushabtis in situ, Tanis, Egypt
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:

SHARQIYA GOVERNORATE, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a collection of some 225 ushabti figurines has been discovered in a tomb chamber in northern Egypt by a team of researchers led by Egyptologist Frédéric Payraudeau of Sorbonne University. The figurines were found in layers of silt near a granite sarcophagus now thought to belong to Shoshenq III, a pharaoh of the 22nd Dynasty who ruled from about 825 to 773 B.C. Shoshenq III is known for his building projects in the city of Tanis, his capital. The tomb belonged to Osorkon II, an earlier ruler of the dynasty. “It remains uncertain whether the king was interred directly inside Osorkon II’s tomb or whether his funerary equipment was relocated there,” Payraudeau explained. Mohamed Abdel-Badie of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities added that inscriptions were discovered in the same chamber that could help archaeologists understand how the tombs were used. To read about a recent study of a sarcophagus that had been reused in antiquity, go to "A Pharaoh's Coffin."

Ushabtis
Ushabtis

Recommended Articles

Ancient Tax Time May/June 2021

Render Unto Pharaoh

Egypt

Read Article
(Stefano Ravera/Alamy Stock Photo)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

The Egyptian Sequence

Read Article
Garstang Museum of Archaeology, University of Liverpool

Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025

Great Pyramid of Giza

Egypt, third millennium b.c.

Read Article
Ken Garrett

Secrets of the Seven Wonders November/December 2025

Lighthouse of Alexandria

Egypt, third century b.c.

Read Article
Submerged blocks of the Lighthouse, Alexandria, Egypt
Centre d’Etudes Alexandrines/Centre National de la Recherche scientifique/Honor Frost Foundation/Dassault System Foundation

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez