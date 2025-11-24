JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

1,700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Found in Hungary

News November 24, 2025

SHARE:

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY—The Associated Press reports that an intact Roman sarcophagus has been discovered in the Óbuda district of Budapest, in what was the ancient settlement of Aquincum on the Danube frontier. Sealed with metal clamps and molten lead, the sarcophagus contained the remains of a young woman, two intact glass vessels, bronze figurines, and 140 coins. A bone hairpin, amber jewelry, and traces of fabric with gold thread were also recovered. Archaeologist Gabriella Fényes of the Budapest History Museum said that additional jewelry may be found in the inch or so of mud resting inside the sarcophagus. “This probably means that the deceased was well-to-do or of a higher social status,” said Gergely Kostyál of the Budapest History Museum. “It is quite clear that this sarcophagus was made specifically for the deceased,” he added. For more on the site, go to "Off the Grid: Aquincum, Hungary."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Speaking in Golden Tongues

Read Article
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Day at the Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy Elazığ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Good Night, Sweet Prince

Read Article
Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

A War Hero’s Grave

Pompeii, Italy

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez