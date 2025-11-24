BUDAPEST, HUNGARY—The Associated Press reports that an intact Roman sarcophagus has been discovered in the Óbuda district of Budapest, in what was the ancient settlement of Aquincum on the Danube frontier. Sealed with metal clamps and molten lead, the sarcophagus contained the remains of a young woman, two intact glass vessels, bronze figurines, and 140 coins. A bone hairpin, amber jewelry, and traces of fabric with gold thread were also recovered. Archaeologist Gabriella Fényes of the Budapest History Museum said that additional jewelry may be found in the inch or so of mud resting inside the sarcophagus. “This probably means that the deceased was well-to-do or of a higher social status,” said Gergely Kostyál of the Budapest History Museum. “It is quite clear that this sarcophagus was made specifically for the deceased,” he added. For more on the site, go to "Off the Grid: Aquincum, Hungary."
1,700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Found in Hungary
News November 24, 2025
