JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Update from Peru’s Ancient Solar Observatory

News November 25, 2025

View of excavated structure (foreground) and Thirteen Towers (on hill in background) at Chankillo, Ancash, Peru
Peruvian Ministry of Culture
SHARE:

CASMA, PERU—Andina News Agency reports that archaeologist Ivan Ghezzi Solis and his colleagues have discovered traces of older structures at the Chankillo Archaeoastronomical Complex, which is located on the coast of western Peru’s Casma Valley. The site features a hilltop fort and the Thirteen Towers solar observatory, dated to the third century B.C. “There are structures that apparently had an astronomical function long before Chankillo,” Solis said. “They have an astronomical orientation and feature different construction techniques, using stone, mud, and adobe,” he added. The researchers also found a corridor that faces west and the site’s fortified temple, that is aligned with the moon. “We now have a richer interpretation of Chankillo as a site for both solar and lunar observations,” he concluded. To read about a recent study of an Inca recordkeeping device, go to "A Knotty Problem."

Aerial view of excavated structure at Chankillo, Ancash, Peru
Aerial view of excavated structure at the Chankillo site, Casma, Peru

Recommended Articles

Off the Grid July/August 2025

Vichama, Peru

Read Article
Lisa Trever

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2025

Under the Skin

Read Article
Tattooed arm of a Chancay individual shown under laser-stimulated fluorescence
© Michael Pittman

Features May/June 2025

Peru’s Timeless Threads

More than 1,000 years ago, master weavers kept the ancient traditions of the Moche culture alive

Read Article
Jeffrey Quilter

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Nazca Ghost Glyphs

Read Article
The Yamagata University Institute of Nasca

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez