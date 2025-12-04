SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA—According to a Stars and Stripes report, the remains of 25 people and some 2,000 artifacts, including personal effects and military equipment, have been recovered from a Korean War battlefield site in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) under the direction of South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense Agency for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification. The excavation was conducted by South Korean troops and U.N. Command (UNC) personnel. Most of the remains are believed to belong to Korean soldiers. “These efforts are part of UNC’s ongoing commitment to upholding the Korean War Armistice Agreement, honoring the sacrifice of those who fought under the U.N. flag and alongside Korea,” commented Australian navy Lt. Cmdr. Brendan Trembath. To read about a rare archaeological project involving both North and South Korean researchers, go to "North Korea's Full Moon Tower."
Remains of South Korean Soldiers Recovered from DMZ
News December 4, 2025
