JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Dig Uncovers 6,000 Years of History Beneath Palace of Westminster

News December 5, 2025

Excavation of remnants of the Lesser Hall beneath the Palace of Westminster, London, England
© R&R Delivery Authority
SHARE:
Prehistoric flint flakes
Prehistoric flint flakes

LONDON, ENGLAND—Famous today for housing England’s Houses of Parliament, archaeological excavations beneath London’s Palace of Westminster have revealed over 6,000 years of the site’s history, according to statement released by the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Delivery Authority. The work, which is part of a preliminary investigation in advance of planned renovations, is being carried out by the Museum of London Archaeology. The oldest material, consisting of 60 flint flakes, dates to around 4300 b.c., when the area was part of Thorney Island, a spot where late Mesolithic and early Neolithic communities fished, hunted, and gathered food. Other notable finds include a Roman altar fragment, a medieval leather boot, and a five-pint beer jug inscribed with the words “Geo Painter,” which can be linked to George Painter, a tavern keeper of the historic Ship and Turtle Tavern in London’s Leadenhall area. The team also surprisingly uncovered parts of the medieval Lesser Hall, also known as White Hall, which was thought to have been destroyed by the Great Fire of 1834. The structure dates to 1167 and once served as a royal dining space. “The initial finds from archaeological investigations confirm the richness of Westminster as a site. They testify to the variety of human experience on this site,” said Historic England’s David Brock. “The locating of the Lesser Hall walls is particularly exciting.” To read about 700 years of material uncovered during renovations of another famed London landmark, go to "Westminster Abbey's Hidden History."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Workhouse Woes

Read Article
(© MOLA)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

First English Playhouse

London, England

Read Article
(Courtesy Archaeology South-East/UCL)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019

Provincial Pen Pal

Read Article
(©️ MOLA)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2019

Die With Your Boots On

Read Article
(Mola Headland Infrastructure)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez