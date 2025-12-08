JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Earliest Evidence for Lost-Wax Casting Technique in Western Europe

News December 8, 2025

Silver bangle from an El Argar grave
Photo by B. Meunier (MRAH)
SHARE:
Silver bangle from El Argar Grave 292
Silver bangle from El Argar Grave 292

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM—Many masterpieces of classical Greek sculpture were created using the lost-wax technique, a process that involves making a detailed wax model figure and covering it with clay. That wax-clay object is then fired, which melts the wax interior, creating a hollow ceramic outer mold into which molten metal can be poured. Once the hardened exterior clay layer is broken, it leaves behind a perfect metal figure core that represents the desired artistic creation. Phys.org reports that a new study of artifacts housed in Belgium’s Musées royaux d'art et d'histoire indicated that this ingenious practice dates back thousands of years. Among the museum’s collection are an assemblage of silver objects originally found in the 1890s at the El Argar site in Spain. The people of the eponymous El Argar culture were expert silversmiths who thrived in southeastern Iberia between 2200 and 1500 b.c. Recent analysis conducted by Queen’s University Belfast’s Linda Boutoille determined that one El Argar silver bracelet with parallel longitudinal grooves was produced using the lost-wax method, the earliest known use of this technique in western Europe for casting silver objects. “The bracelet under study is unique within the El Argar assemblage and indeed within Europe,” said Boutoille. “No direct parallels have been identified elsewhere.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Oxford Journal of Archaeology. To read about an El Argar burial at the site of La Almoloya, go to "Crowning Glory."

Recommended Articles

Artifacts November/December 2023

Sculpture of a Fist

Read Article
(Museum of Fine Arts, Boston/Bridgeman Art Library)

Features July/August 2023

An Elegant Enigma

The luxurious possessions of a seventeenth-century woman continue to intrigue researchers a decade after they were retrieved from a shipwreck

Read Article
(Courtesy Museum Kaapskil)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

Tomb of the Craftworkers

Huarmey, Peru

Read Article
(Photo by Miłosz Giersz)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

World's Oldest Straws

Maikop, Russia

Read Article
(Courtesy the Penn Museum, image #295993, object #30-12-2)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2025

Secrets of the Seven Wonders

How archaeologists are rediscovering the ancient world's most marvelous monuments

Read Article
Ken Garrett

  • Features November/December 2025

    Acts of Faith

    Evidence emerges of the day in 1562 when an infamous Spanish cleric tried to destroy Maya religion

    Read Article
    Adriana Rosas/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Temples to Tradition

    A looted cache of bronzes compels archaeologists to explore Celtic sanctuaries across Burgundy

    Read Article
    The temple at the Gallo-Roman sanctuary in Couan in east-central France
    M. Thivet, MSHE

  • Features November/December 2025

    Oasis Makers of Arabia

    Researchers are just beginning to understand how people thrived in the desert of Oman some 5,000 years ago

    Read Article
    Beehive-shaped tombs at the site of Al-Ayn, Oman
    Vadim Nefedov/Alamy

  • Features November/December 2025

    Searching for Venezuela’s Undiscovered Artists

    Inspired by their otherworldly landscape, ancient people created a new rock art tradition

    Read Article
    José Miguel Pérez-Gómez